A Los Angeles-based hosting service provider WebNX hit by a fire. Its data center located in Ogden in Utah experienced a fire causing some of the customers’ websites to go offline. Gorilla Servers, which is also founded by WebNX’s CEO Daniel Pautz and has some servers in the same facility, is also affected by the fire.

Backup generators

Both WebNX and Gorilla Servers published updates about the incident. According to the statements, one of the backup generators caught fire during a city-wide power outage and the Ogden fire department was called in. The company also stated that they will bring most servers at the facility back online after the emergency inspector’s approval. The company said,

“One of our old generators that has worked for years and was recently load tested had a mechanical failure and caught fire resulting in power being cut to our core routers and fire suppression system controlling the fire. Unfortunately, the fire department opted to cut power to the rest of the building as a precaution even though the power systems were independent.”

