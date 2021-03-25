WebPros, a hosting infrastructure, billing, and virtualization automation provider, announced the acquisition of NIXStats, the company best known for its intelligent server performance and uptime management platform.

With this acquisition, NIXStats joins other WebPros companies, including hosting management solutions cPanel, Plesk, and WHMCS, to provide a comprehensive suite of solutions and broaden their capabilities to their expanding set of partners and customers.

Jens Meggers, Chief Executive Officer, WebPros, said,

“Customers rely on cPanel, Plesk, and WHMCS to deliver exceptional insights and automation on their hosting infrastructure. NIXStats empowers our customers to make data-driven decisions on that infrastructure in record time without compromising uptime and performance. When customers integrate NIXStats into their hosting environments, they benefit from increased awareness of their performance, and they can do so at a lower cost.”

NIXStats delivers unparalleled insight into server performance and uptime management by leveraging a suite of comprehensive and proprietary technologies tightly integrated into the NIXStats platform. This unique approach allows NIXStats to provide clear and concise reporting while dramatically reducing false positives. NIXStats and its integrated decision engine can be deployed into any customer environment, enabling customers to manage their servers proactively and isolate and react to real-time events to maintain maximum performance uptime.

