Websnoogie had the most votes in Omaha, Nebraska and won “The Best of Omaha B2B” in the category of web hosting.
Websnoogie that began operations in 2012, won the Best of Omaha B2B in the web hosting category. The company merges the gap between very high-end web products and lower-cost web services by providing web design, web hosting, and SEO services for affordable prices. The company currently hosts many client locations in the Omaha area.
Robust infrastructure
Rod Atwood, CEO of Websnoogie said,
“Websnoogie has a robust infrastructure so while affordable, customer satisfaction is excellent. It’s the quality of our products, customer service, and the price point that has made Websnoogie such a great company. Our team consists of select designers and technicians that strive to create, host, and market for customers. The price point attracts customers, but it is our down to earth attitude, knowledge base, and speed of response that keeps them with us, We really go all out for the customer, and what separates Websnoogie from other web hosting companies are things that you have to pay for with other companies, we include with our web hosting packages.”
