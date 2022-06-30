The cPanel team introduced the new features and fixes in cPanel & WHM version 106. The team also announced that cPanel version 106 has been released to the EDGE tier. In the new release, the Top Tools section was replaced with the Favorites section in the WHM Home interface. It allows users to customize the Favorites section with their preferred features.

Customizable favorites

The team also added a Favorites category to the side navigation menu. Tools added to the Favorites section will also appear in the Favorites category. In the latest version, the team added the Username, Hostname, OS, cPanel & WHM version, and Load Averages features to the top navigation of the WHM interface. In version 106, the team also added the Allow insecure contact email update setting to the Security section of WHM’s Tweak Settings interface.

Force short prefix for MySQL and MariaDB databases setting is also added to the SQL section of WHM’s Tweak Settings interface. It forces the server to MySQL and MariaDB database prefixes to eight characters. Enable API Log option is also added to the Logging section of WHM’s Tweak Settings interface, allowing users to log the:

Successful or failed cPanel API 1 function calls.

Successful cPanel API 2 function calls.

Successful UAPI function calls.