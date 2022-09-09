Windows Server Preview Build 25197 ISOs are currently available for download in 18 languages and in VHDX format for users to test.

Microsoft announced the general availability of Windows Server Preview Build 25197, which contains Desktop Experience and Server Core installation options for Datacenter and Standard editions. It is called Windows Server 2022 in the preview since the branding has not yet been updated but the Microsoft team prefers referring it to VNext rather than Windows Server 2022.

18 languages

The ISO is available in 18 languages, and in VHDX format in English only. Downloads to certain countries may not be available, due to Microsoft’s suspension of sales in Russia. An issue in Preview Build 25192 is now resolved in Preview Build 25197:

« In this build, the Windows Taskbar has a known issue where it can become out-of-sync with the visible windows on the Desktop. If you run into this, you can try using Alt-Tab to work around it and navigate through the open windows. Restarting the system will put the Taskbar back in sync, though the problem may recur after a period of time. »

Available downloads are:

Windows Server Long-Term Servicing Channel Preview in ISO format in 18 languages, and in VHDX format in English only.

Microsoft Server Languages and Optional Features Preview

Valid keys for preview builds only:

Server Standard: MFY9F-XBN2F-TYFMP-CCV49-RMYVH

Datacenter: 2KNJJ-33Y9H-2GXGX-KMQWH-G6H67

This Windows Server Preview will expire on September 15, 2023. Microsoft also said,

« This is pre-release software, it is provided for use “as-is” and is not supported in production environments. Users are responsible for installing any updates that may be made available from Windows Update. »