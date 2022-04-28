Global SaaS platform, Wix and LegalZoom announced a partnership to better help small business owners create, manage and grow an online presence. The integration of Wix and LegalZoom will allow organizations to have a unified experience to legally form their business in the U.S. and build their online presence, together in one place.

Establish and grow business online

LegalZoom and Wix provide legal and compliance solutions and a comprehensive online platform along with all the necessary tools needed for SMBs to start, manage and grow their business. With the joint solution, business owners will be able to access LegalZoom’s legal, tax, and compliance solutions and services and websites built specifically for their business type at the time of formation.

With the collaboration existing and future entrepreneurs will be able to benefit from customized recommendations and solutions tailored to their needs at different stages in their formation and management cycle. Businesses coming to LegalZoom in their formative stage will be able to seamlessly start their business and create an online presence. The cross-platform product offering will be available in the second half of 2022 to users seeking to register their business in the U.S. Yaniv Vakrat, Chief Business Officer of Wix said,

« Wix shares LegalZoom’s goal of supporting SMBs and bringing entrepreneurs’ visions to life. We are excited that LegalZoom, the leader of online small business formation, chose us to help equip business owners in the U.S. with everything they need for their business, from inception to managing it on a day-to-day basis. We are excited to continue to enter strategic partnerships, such as this one, to help SMBs grow through every touchpoint of their business. »