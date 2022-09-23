Wix’s Semrush integration will allow users access to Semrush’s SEO keyword data through the Wix Platform.

keyword data through the Wix Platform. Website owners can find the most relevant and effective keywords for their websites to improve their SEO results.

The usage quota depends on the Semrush account connected and starting at a daily limit of 10 words for free Semrush accounts.

SaaS platform to create, manage, and grow an online presence, Wix and online visibility management SaaS platform, Semrush announced a new partnership to provide Wix users access to Semrush’s SEO keyword data through the Wix Platform. The new solution enables users to access insights that can help users to find the correct keywords for their websites and get better SEO results.

Keyword database

The integration is powered by Semrush’s global database which includes over 21 billion keywords. Website owners can find the most relevant and effective keywords from the Wix platform. The integration also provides access to metrics, such as Semrush’s SEO toolkit’s search intent and keyword difficulty. The integration is a part of Wix’s SEO Setup Checklist, which focuses on guiding users to set up their website for better SEO results and get the website indexed on Google.

The new integration is now available to all Wix users in English with a usage quota. The quota available depends on the Semrush account connected to the website. The quota is starting at a daily limit of 10 words for free Semrush accounts. Nati Elimelech, Head of SEO at Wix said,

« It’s always been our mission to help businesses and search professionals have one unified platform to grow their site’s visibility in search engines. With this integration, we’re taking another notable step in democratizing SEO by enabling our users to conduct better research and choose the right keywords and topics to focus on in their content strategy, right from within their dashboard. We are dedicated to making SEO more accessible to everyone and helping our users to make better decisions that will impact their organic growth. »