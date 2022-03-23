Global SaaS platform to create, manage and grow an online presence, Wix introduced a new integration with Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment. The new integration allows merchants to easily fulfill their eCommerce orders using Amazon’s order fulfillment services.

Fast and easy order processing

Wix users in the U.S. can download the Amazon MCF app to their Wix store and more easily access Amazon’s fulfillment network, operational expertise, lower fulfillment costs, and order delivery in as fast as 1 day, whether they sell on Amazon or not. After the merchant integrates, customers will be able to automatically see shipping speed options and real-time delivery dates from Amazon.

The integration reduces the complexities business owners face fulfilling orders on their own and opens the door for them to easily scale and focus on their growth. Key benefits for Wix eCommerce merchants using the Amazon MCF app include:

Fast shipping : Wix merchants can now fulfill orders 24/7, 365 days a year, with 1-day, 2-day and 3-5 business day delivery.

Reliable service: Leverage Amazon MCF’s best-in-class fulfillment network with over 200 fulfillment centers and better than 97% on-time delivery rate.

Upfront delivery promises : To improve sales conversion, Wix merchants can display delivery promises at checkout, providing customers with insight into when they will receive their order.

Competitive pricing : With MCF, Wix merchants only pay for fulfillment and storage, no commitment or app installation fees. Fulfillment fees are fully inclusive of pick, pack and ship.

Simplified operations : Automatic inventory placement gives Wix merchants the power to get products closer to customers and scale to meet seasonal spikes without increasing fixed costs.

Customized shipping price rules: Wix merchants have full control over the cost of shipping for customers and are able to replace the Amazon rate with flat rate or free shipping options (e.g., Free shipping on orders over $49).

Fully trackable orders : To keep customers of Wix stores informed at every stage of shipping, Wix merchants are able to easily share shipment confirmation and tracking details for any carrier.

Arik Perez, Head of Wix eCommerce said,

« We’re constantly improving our platform to accommodate rising needs of business owners and to help them increase their Gross Payment Volume (GPV). Today, seamless shipping and delivery are essential for businesses to succeed. In partnering with Amazon MCF, Wix merchants can be assured that top-of-the-line packing, handling and fast shipping is at their fingertips, which ultimately boosts the potential growth of their business. »