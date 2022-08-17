Wix became the first CMS to implement the Google’s new URL Inspection API into its Site Inspection tool, allowing users to inspect their SEO status.

The upgraded Site Inspection tool is rolled out for English and will be rolled out gradually for other supported languages.

The upgraded tool will inform users on how many of your pages Google has indexed or excluded from its index, allowing them to change anything if necessary.

Wix users will be able to benefit from the Google’s new URL Inspection API, which is now implemented in Wix’s Site Inspection tool, enabling users to examine their entire website easily. With the upgraded tool, users can access an overview of their website’s situation from their dashboard. The tool also suggests changes to improve the website’s SEO results.

Inspect all URLs at once

The Site Inspection tool is currently available in English and will be gradually rolled out in supported languages. Wix is the first CMS that offers a tool that is based on Google’s New API. Wix users can start the inspection of all URLs of their website by simply clicking on the Inspect Site button.

The Site Inspection tool is organized to show:

The proportion of your pages that Google has indexed and excluded

The most common status details associated with your pages

An overview of your site’s usability on mobile devices

The index status, status details, mobile usability, and rich results eligibility for each of your URLs

Nati Elimelech, head of SEO at Wix announced the new features with the following tweet:

Good news everyone! Our new Site Inspection tool is out! @Wix users can now send an entire site for inspection using Google's URL inspection API with a click of a button. This is the next stage in the evolution of #WixSEO – more tools for #SEO pros, more time saving. pic.twitter.com/nOObuMaKBr — Nati Elimelech (@Netanel) August 11, 2022

The new tools indexation statuses include:

Valid: The page is indexed and can appear in search results. (This does not guarantee that it will appear in search results.)

Warning: Google may or may not have indexed this page depending on its specific warning status. This means that the page may not appear in search results.

Invalid: Google did not index this page due to an error on it.

Excluded: Google crawled this page, but decided not to index it.

Unspecified: Google doesn’t currently have any information for this page.

The company said,

« For years, Google has provided this information via Search Console, its platform for measuring search traffic and performance. To make those insights and tools more accessible to all business owners and SEO professionals, Wix now offers an approachable way to monitor and understand your site’s issues and indexing status at scale. The Wix Site Inspection tool enables you to keep an eye on your site’s technical health, mobile usability, rich result eligibility, and more, without having to pull the data manually or leave the Wix dashboard. »