Global SaaS platform to create, manage and grow an online presence, Wix releases Seating Map Builder for Wix business owners to create customized seating maps for their venues. The new feature enables users to select and purchase the seats they prefer for the events.

Customized seating maps

Seating Map Builder enables business owners to create different types of tickets to match the seating maps they have created. The builder makes it easy for business owners to create, manage and monetize their events.

The new feature allows building the map of any variation of seating for the events including tables, rows of seats, areas with general seating reserved VIP sections, or a combination of any of the above and price tickets based on the location of the seat. Donatas Dautartas, Head of Wix Events said,

« In the short period of time since releasing the Seating Map Builder to businesses, the average number of tickets per event and average ticket price per event have increased. This release has opened the door for businesses and venues to manage ticketing of their events on their own, when they previously had to hire developers to build these complex systems. We’re proud to deliver this exciting builder to our existing users and look forward to working with new businesses and venues, and to help them grow their businesses. »