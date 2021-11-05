Global SaaS platform to create, manage and grow an online presence, Wix announced a new solution, Wix Fit. The new platform is designed to support personal trainers, gyms, and multi-location studios. Wix Fit meets the needs of fitness professionals to keep up with the industry, boost productivity, and make clients feel their best.

Complete solution to manage and grow fitness business

Wix Fit includes various tools to help fitness professionals, allowing them to manage classes and calendars from one dashboard, accept online bookings, and receive payments via Wix Payments and other providers. The platform also enables online workout challenges, live-streaming for virtual sessions, and the selling or renting of video on demand.

Wix Fit users will have access to Wix’s native mobile apps. Utilizing native mobile apps allows Wix Fit users to deliver customized experiences to their customers. The platform allows customers to book classes, access virtual content, track their performance and chat with trainers and other studio members. Fitness professionals can also build their own native mobile app with Branded App by Wix. Sarig Reichert, Head of Wix Fit & Bookings said,

“Running a fitness business today is dynamic and constantly evolving, and we’re proud to provide fitness professionals with a complete solution to manage their business and drive growth for their brand. In today’s landscape, fitness professionals need to be able to pivot at any time, and the industry is heavily leaning into more hybrid approaches to working out. Wix Fit was designed alongside professional trainers and studio owners in order to meet their needs and demands and provides them the opportunity to maximize their footprint on both web and mobile, engage with customers virtually and run their brick and mortar to ultimately future-proof their business.”

