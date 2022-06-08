Global SaaS platform to create, manage and grow an online presence, Wix announced that the company is relaunching its new solution for the hotel industry. It is a complete platform designed to support all accommodation businesses, to redevelop Wix Hotels. For the solution, Wix has partnered with HotelRunner.

Complete solution for the hospitality industry

Wix’s new solution comes with various important improvements to the existing solutions, including a full suite of professional tools for every touchpoint needed to launch, manage, and grow a hospitality business. The platform, combined with HotelRunner’s end-to-end travel technology, enables customers to create a website, and manage their property, guests, bookings, and sales channels all from one platform. Benefits for users of Wix Hotels by HotelRunner include:

Connect to leading online sales channels and travel agencies such as Booking.com, Expedia, Hotelbeds, and Airbnb, which can help increase revenues

Receive direct reservations and secure payments from their website

Manage rates and availability with user-friendly calendars on a single reliable platform to manage reservations and keep all inventory in sync while implementing complex pricing and revenue management strategies

Real-time inventory updates on all sales channels

Manage front desk operations including check-in and outs

Manage policies and taxes, offer extras, promotions, deals, and coupons, engage with guests, and promote their property on sales channels via the channel manager

Ronny Elkayam, SVP of Mobile, App Market, and Strategic Products at Wix said,

« We are constantly improving our offering to provide business owners with a complete solution for any type of business, and we’re thrilled to relaunch our hotel solution for the hospitality and tourism industry. As travel has begun to increase in the post-pandemic era, we’re seeing a rise in the demand for digitalization in the hotel and hospitality industry and we’re proud that we have developed a strong solution for these businesses and grow the addressable market. Wix has invested resources into building out the proper infrastructure to support privately owned businesses and large franchises, both for restaurants and hotels, and this new partnership with HotelRunner is another step in creating the go-to solution for businesses to efficiently manage their operations and grow. »