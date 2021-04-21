Global SaaS platform to create, manage and grow an online presence, Wix announced the launch of Spaces by Wix. The new app allows customers to engage and transact with businesses built on Wix. The release extends the company’s vision to provide Wix users with a full business solution and provides their customers to interact with the business.

Native mobile app

Wix also stated that all Wix customers have automatic access to Spaces by Wix. The app allows users to can create a mobile app experience specific to their business needs and invite customers to join as community members with a few clicks. It also allows users to purchase products and services, book classes or appointments, read and share blog posts, join interest groups or forums and receive live updates. Ronny Elkayam, SVP of Mobile, App Market & Strategic Products, Wix, said,

“We’re constantly building tools to serve our users and their customers’ needs. We saw huge demand from our users’ customers for a native app experience to communicate with businesses built on Wix. Spaces by Wix provides a convenient way for customers, readers, loyal members and fans to communicate and transact with Wix business owners and other community members. Businesses that offer a native application capability for their customers are gaining more engagement and activity, which is proven to lead to higher customer satisfaction, loyalty and ultimately increased sales and revenue.”

