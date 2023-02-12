The SEO Dashboard provides Wix users with SEO tools, insights and reports from Google Search Console.

Wix announced the launch of the SEO Dashboard. The new unified place includes SEO tools, educational materials tailored to different skill levels, and a new integration with Google Search Console to provide users with valuable information about the website’s search results performance.

Integrated reports from Google Search Console

The new SEO Dashboard comes with multiple advanced tools, enabling users to implement changes, with access to content from the Wix Education Hub curated based on site activity and the users’ proficiency. It offers a combination of tools focused on managing SEO, providing valuable insights and reports from Google, and educational materials, for users of all skill levels who have the resources to execute their SEO strategy.

The SEO Dashboard offers access to a snapshot of Google Search Console data. Users will be able to view site impressions and clicks and compare them to previous periods. Users can also access insights on changes in terms of queries and impressions. The dashboard also enables users to filter the data based on impressions and clicks to show pages that are increasing in traffic and which can be optimized further. The full reports include:

Top Search Queries on Google: Users can analyze search query data to identify their sites’ performance for different Google searches and track the queries that generated impressions in Google’s organic search results.

Top Pages in Google Search Results: Users can easily track the top-performing pages for their site and the queries that generated impressions in Google’s organic search results. These insights on individual pages provide users with a deeper understanding of where impressions and clicks are coming from and which keywords are driving that traffic.

Einat Hoobian-Seybold, SEO Product Lead at Wix said,

« We’re dedicated to providing our users and SEO professionals with the tools they need for seamless workflows in order for them to achieve their business goals, build brand awareness and drive traffic to their site. The SEO Dashboard, with the extended integration with Google Search Console, aligns with our mission to help users at any skill level understand how their site is performing, and help inform them on what needs their attention. We look forward to developing more features, adding additional reports and actionable insights to help our users in their optimization process. »

The SEO Dashboard is available to all Wix users in English and will be gradually opened to more languages.