Global SaaS platform allowing users to create, manage, and grow their online presence, Wix announced that the company is teaming up with a global retail bank, payments, and shopping service, Klarna. The duo will offer flexible and convenient payments option to Wix eCommerce users in the US, UK, AUS, NZ, DE, AT, CH, SE, NO, FI, DK, BE, NL, FRA, ES, PL, and IT markets.

17 countries

With the partnership, Wix merchant will be able to offer Klarna’s popular Pay in 4 and Pay in 3 solutions. Klarna’s solutions allow shoppers to split the purchase into interest-free payments over time. Retailers will be getting paid upfront in full. Klarna’s payment options aim to Wix merchants to enhance their customers’ purchasing power and increase customer acquisition. Omer Shatzky, Head of Billing and Payments at Wix said,

“We are thrilled to join efforts with Klarna to provide Wix eCommerce merchants with more payment solutions that benefit them and their customers. Our research indicates that Wix Stores connected to BNPL providers have seen a 25% increase in high-ticket transactions, making these items more affordable for customers and boosting merchants’ overall growth. Together with Klarna, we look forward to providing more merchants with methods to increase their overall cart value and supply current and new customers with more financial freedom.”

See more Web Hosting News