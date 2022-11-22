Wix has released a new feature named Edit by Page to let its users edit, view, and update in one place, the Wix dashboard.

The new Wix Edit by Page tool enables site owners to review, monitor, and edit their pages’ meta tags, URL slug, indexability, and more.

The new setting shows a summary of default settings and configurations for various pages within a single board.

WordPress alternative, Wix has released a new Edit by Page feature that let users review and edit meta tags for each page, as well as URL slugs, indexability, open graph tags SEO tools, and more, all from one place in Wix Dashboard.

SEO editing will be easier, faster, and smarter

The new feature is available currently for main pages and product pages and with more pages to come. It allows users to make adjustments to important sides of their SEO efficiently and effectively. The SEO settings on Edit by Page display an overview of default settings and configurations for multiple pages all within a single table. And multiple aspects can be viewed and updated with speed and ease. Surely, this will help the users to make more effective decisions and improve their SEO.

The new SEO tools appear on the right-hand side of the dashboard when an Edit page is selected. This dashboard includes editable fields for SEO settings, with tabs for SEO basics, Social share, and Advanced settings. Previously, it was only within reach of the Wix Editor. Now, it allows users to make and save edits without having to open the Editor.

Wix says it will soon release this feature to all page types and add even more abilities like bulk editing. Wix has other SEO tools such as Site Inspection and Semrush integration. The company focuses on the tools to support its users working on a platform with more open, and flexible options for customization.