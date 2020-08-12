WordPress team announced the release of WordPress 5.5 Eckstine, in honor of Billy Eckstine. Users can download WordPress 5.5 from its website or update on their dashboard. One of the new features of WordPress 5.5 is “lazy loading” which makes images wait to load until they’re just about to scroll into view. For mobile devices, this feature can keep browsers from loading files meant for other devices that can save the readers money on data and help preserve battery life.

New XML sitemap

WordPress 5.5 includes an XML sitemap to help search engines to discover the most important pages from the moment the website goes live. The latest version also offers an option to update plugins and themes automatically if needed. Administrators can turn auto-update for each plugin or theme that is installed. WordPress also allows users to upload ZIP files to update plugins and themes. Another improvement is new block patterns, which makes it simple and fun to create complex, beautiful layouts, using combinations of text and media. The new block directory is built right into the block editor, so users can install new block types to your site without ever leaving the editor.