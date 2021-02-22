The WordPress team announced that WordPress 5.6.2 is now available. The maintenance release includes fixes for 5 bugs that affect WordPress version 5.6.1, thus WordPress urged users to upgrade to the latest version. You can visit the list on Trac, 5.6.2 RC1 post, or 5.6.2 documentation page to see the full list of changes.

5 bug fixes

Users can download WordPress 5.6.2 directly, or click Update Now in the Dashboard’s Updates screen. Sites that support automatic background updates already started the process. The maintenance release is focused on fixing user-facing issues discovered in 5.6.1. WordPress also announced that the next major release, version 5.7 will be released on March 9, 2021.

WordPress Core changes on Trac:

Prevent the “Leave site” browser alert in Classic Editor when post title, excerpt, or post content fields are missing.

Avoid a fatal error in PHP 8.0 when the “zip” PHP extension is disabled.

Block editor changes from GitHub and Trac:

Image options are not visible in pop up when the clicking replace button from Image block.

Can’t change font size the 5.6.1 paragraph block.

Restore block preview within the block inserter.

