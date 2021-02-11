The WordPress team announced the availability of WordPress 5.7 Beta 2. Since Beta 1, 38 bugs have been fixed. The final release date for the WordPress 5.7 is expected to be the 9th of March. Users who want to test Beta 2 can install and activate the WordPress Beta Tester plugin, or download the version directly.

Highlights:

Italicized text has been removed to improve accessibility and readability

Pause any playing media when closing the media modal

Add Content-Security-Policy script loaders

Several fixes for the Twenty Twenty-One theme

Gutenberg editor support for custom spacing

Resolved Menu UI issues on medium-large screen sizes

Admin UI color palette: ensure that all interactive elements have an appropriate contrast ratio

The company also stated that WordPress 5.7-related developer notes will be published in the Make WordPress Core blog in the coming weeks.

