The WordPress team announced the general availability of the WordPress 5.9.3 maintenance release. WordPress 5.9.3 is a short-cycle maintenance release. The latest release includes 9 bug fixes in Core and 10 bug fixes in the block editor. WordPress 5.9.3 can be downloaded from the WordPress official website or it can be downloaded from the WordPress Dashboard.

The following core tickets from Trac were fixed:

#52409 – Filesystem API : Include the ssh-ed25519 public key signature algorithm as an alternative to ssh-rsa

#54878 – Themes: Hide block themes live preview link following installation

#54916 – Administration: Do not specify menu order for the Widgets menu when the active theme is a block theme

#54939 – Customizer: When a block theme is active, add an information about Site Editor in the Customizer

#55203 – Media: Make get_post_galleries() only return galleries

#55241 – Themes: Avoid undefined variable warning on get_svg_filters()

#55311 – Editor: Fix broken asset URLs when using WP outside of the regular directory

#55337 – Editor: Optimize preload paths for post and site editors

#55474 – Update WordPress packages for 5.9.3

The following block editor issues from GitHub were fixed:

PR38136 – Adds aria-label to the search button, as accessibility enhancement

PR38863 – Template List: Decode entities in record titles

PR38891 – Use wp_unique_id() instead of uniqid() to generate CSS class names

PR38765 – Cover block: Fix gradient overlay (remove black background color)

PR39045 – Try: Fix image responsive rules

PR38762 – Fixes #38761 by removing obsolete ::before pseudo element

PR39091 – Avoid error when ‘styles’ settings are removed

PR39164 – Change location of block support styles in <head>

PR39340 – Image: Restore baseline responsiveness in the block

PR39445 – Fix: Table block doesn’t keep background color