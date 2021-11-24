The WordPress team announced that they will set a new date for the release of WordPress 5.9 Beta 1, allowing the team to deliver new features in full with an intuitive, cohesive user experience. The Beta 1 version was expected to be released on November 16, however, the schedule is updated.

Two to three weeks

Robert Anderson, Editor Tech Lead for WordPress 5.9 release raised a red flag about a blocker, which caused the delay. The team published a summary of issues and blockers they found while full-site editing. The team decided to work two to three weeks on the beta release to produce a significantly better version. The revised schedule is expected to be officially announced soon.

WordPress 5.9 Release Candidate 1 is expected to be released in early January.

The WordPress team also asked for contributors’ help with the issues and blockers. According to the proposed schedule, Beta 1 is expected to be released on November 30 and the first release candidate is expected to be released on January 4. The WordPress team said,

« WordPress has a specific philosophy of development. Its contributors follow the process that deadlines are not arbitrary. Schedules can shift if the results demand it. Any changes to the proposed timetable are and must be carefully considered, as changes impact users preparing for the release and contributors contributing time and energies to make it happen. »

