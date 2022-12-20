WordPress .com introduces a new feature, Newsletter to help users build an audience without going through the full website-building process.

WordPress.com Newsletter users can add unlimited email subscribers, import subscribers from other platforms, and stylize their newsletters.

WordPress.com added a streamlined flow to create a newsletter site in minutes for users who are starting from scratch.

WordPress.com introduces Newsletter, with its own dedicated theme. The feature aims to make it easier to get up and running, eliminating the full website-building process. Newsletter offers users a place to write with the flexibility of WordPress under the hood.

Unlimited subscribers

The new feature allows users to personalize and grow their newsletters with WordPress.com’s tools. Users will be able to:

Add unlimited email subscribers

Import subscribers from other platforms

Launch with a beautiful, ready-made theme or customize every detail with a myriad of Block Patterns

Stylize your newsletter with a background image, site icon, and accent color

Schedule email publishing

Monetize your site (stay tuned for more paid subscription features)

Use a free .blog subdomain or connect a custom domain with one of our paid plans

Publish on the go with Post by Email, making writing a newsletter as simple as sending an email

For users who are starting from scratch, WordPress.com added a streamlined flow to create a newsletter site in minutes. Users will be able to choose an accent color, add a logo, pencil in a quick description, give the newsletter a name, and it is ready for writing. Users who already have a WordPress.com website can also simply let their audience subscribe to the newsletter.

Users can add a Subscribe Block or one of our Newsletter Subscription Patterns to their site. Readers who subscribe by adding their email addresses will be notified whenever a new post is published.