WordPress .com changed its pricing plans a few months ago and those changes have received a big backlash from the users.

.com changed its pricing plans a few months ago and those changes have received a big backlash from the users. WordPress.com has now decided to revert all the changes that they have been trying in recent months.

Free, Personal, Premium, Business, and eCommerce plans are now available for users.

WordPress.com announced that they have changed their pricing plans a few months ago. Those plans didn’t allow users to pay monthly and reduced the storage for its free plan from 3 GB to 500 MB. Most of the users found new plans overcomplicated and confusing and stated that they were frustrated with the sudden change. The company made a few changes to meet the users’ expectations.

Back to the previous model

In April, the company announced that the storage limit of the Free plan was increased to 1 GB, which was still lower than the previous plan. Pro plan’s traffic limit was also increased from 10,000 visits to 100,000 limits. However, these changes didn’t change the negative feedback from the customers and the plans between the Free and the Pro plan was found to be restricting for many users, since the $4 per month and the $8 per month plans were removed entirely.

Then in May, the company announced the launch of a new WordPress managed hosting plan for $5 per month. The new plan came with unlimited traffic. The storage limit for the plan was 6 GB and it allowed website owners to accept tips and donations, the option to sell one-off, monthly, or yearly premium content, take payments and set up subscriptions with Stripe.

The company has now announced that they are reverting to the previous model. WordPress.com is bringing back the Personal, Premium, Business, and eCommerce plans in addition to the free plan. After many of the customers announced their plans to look for a new provider, the company stated that they decided to change their plans after experimenting with those plans. However, after overwhelmingly negative feedback, the company admit that the new plans didn’t align with its users. The company said,

« Our philosophy has always been one of experimenting, learning, and adjusting. As we began to roll out our new pricing plans a couple of months back, we took note of the feedback you shared. What we heard is that some of you missed the more granular flexibility of our previous plans. Additionally, the features you needed and pricing of the new plans didn’t always align for you. This led us to a decision that we believe is the right call. »