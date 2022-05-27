As you may remember, WordPress.com announced its new plans and had to revise them after the negative feedback from the customers. Customers criticized the company for high prices, small storage options, and lack of an option to pay for the Pro plan monthly. Users also stated that the lack of plans between Free and Pro plans is restricting for users. Now, WordPress.com decided to fill the gap.

$5 per month

WordPress.com stated that the Starter plan is coming with a “big boost” in storage, with a 6 GB limit. The company also stated that the Starter plan allows website owners to accept tips and donations, the option to sell one-off, monthly, or yearly premium content, take payments, and set up subscriptions with Stripe.

Starter also enables the integration with Google Analytics for the users who wants more than the default WordPress.com stats. The company also stated,

« We called the new plan WordPress Starter because it gives you an affordable way to get a beautiful site started and shipped. But that’s not the only reason. Coming soon, we’ll be introducing a range of add-ons that pair with Starter to give you an extra boost. It’s an a la carte way to add just what you need to Starter. And nothing you don’t. »