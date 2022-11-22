The WordPress team has announced launching Developer Blog in Beta and the team behind the project is looking for the community to contribute to the project.

The Developer Blog beta version is in public now. Anyone interested in contributing can post ideas, write posts, or join the editorial team that reviews posts.

A hub for the WordPress extender community

The Developer Blog was one of the WordPress Project’s goals for 2022. The aim is to create a developer-focused site. Since the beginning of this year, the contributors have been working toward making such a site a reality. The WordPress team has announced the Beta version and given some insights about how it will operate. The team has explained the blog as;

« It’s a little bit of each of those things and more. In a way, it’s a hub for the WordPress extender community, a place where those who like to tinker with the nuts and bolts of the platform can share with and learn from each other. »

The Developer Blog resides on a subdomain of the main site. It is displayed with a design similar to WordPress’ general News blog. The new developer blog will be mainly centered on updates applicable to theme and plugin creators, developers who work at agencies, Gutenberg API updates, advanced programming concepts, PHP gems, and developer case studies.

However, the WordPress team says nothing is necessarily set in stone currently. And it will be operating in a true open-source way. The blog will change based on the needs of the community as they learn more and build more content. It is expected to be something that evolves over time. Some initial types of content may include:

New features coming to WordPress

Guides on best practices and techniques

Tutorials that cover-specific use cases

Broader concepts that guide WordPress development

The editorial process of the blog is being completely organized via GitHub from pitches to publication. Anyone interested in contributing can post to the Ideas board for discussion. People can contribute by posting ideas, writing posts, or joining the editorial team that reviews posts. Approved ideas and drafts will go through two evaluations. As the beta version is in public now, the blog team is looking for feedback from the WordPress developer community.