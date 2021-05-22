The WordPress team announced that when WordPress 5.8 is released in July, Internet Explorer 11 will no longer be supported. The team also stated that Internet Explorer was released over 7 years ago and it is currently used by less than 1% of all internet users, with usage declining. The WordPress team also recommends IE11 users to switch to a more modern browser.

WordPress was also warning IE11 users in the WordPress dashboard for the last 17 months that they are using a browser that is considered outdated. When the support for the browser is removed from WordPress, the new features are no longer tested on the browsers and are not guaranteed to function optimally.

According to the announcement, there won’t be any changes made to any of the default bundled themes as a result of this plan. No code related to IE11 support will be removed from default themes. However, new features will not be tested in IE11. Default themes are unlikely to be affected by the change.

