WorldPosta announces the 2020 expansion of its business email hosting service. The expansion is based on Exchange and cloud computing that adopts the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model, along with other cloud computing services such as computing architecture that incorporates infrastructure components like servers, storage services, databases, firewall, and networking in addition to middleware and operating system to approach the Platform as a Service (PaaS) model. The company provides business email service based on the latest Exchange server for customers to get the most out of Outlook and mobile email experience.

SaaS and Cloud Computing

SaaS model, adopted by WorldPosta, allows extending the cloud-based business email service to organizations of different sizes. The company also committed itself to adhere to the 99.9% uptime across all of its supported platforms and email clients. The company also offers built-in anti-spam to protect mailboxes against malware or spyware and it adopts the sandboxing technology to hold any suspicious content and test it in an isolated environment. WorldPosta has also developed the Anti-Phishing protection measures to prevent phishing attacks.