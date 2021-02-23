The WordPress technology company, WP Engine announced two appointments, Rob Charlebois as Senior Vice President, Digital and Heather Buckingham as Vice President, Brand Revenue. In their new roles, Charlebois will report to WP Engine’s Chief Operating Officer Jason Teichman and Buckingham will report to Senior Vice President & General Manager, Enterprise Lisa Box.

Critical leadership roles

Before his new role in WP Engine, Charlebois worked as the EVP of Global E-Commerce and Digital Marketing at Corel. He was responsible for Corel’s digital, creative, analytics, and e-commerce efforts, which included over 30 corporate, community, and brand-focused global websites.

Heather was Regional Vice President of Sales at Khoros, prior to joining the company. She led an expansion sales team for large enterprise accounts across a variety of verticals while she was at Khoros. Before Khoros, Heather also worked as a strategist and analyst at a digital agency specializing in high-tech B2B clients, as well as running her own social media consulting firm.

Jason Teichman, Chief Operating Officer, WP Engine, said,

“We are so incredibly honored and excited to be bringing on such outstanding leaders in their respective fields. Rob’s leadership role is a critical hire for WP Engine as we continue to make significant investments to build out our storefront and digital experience. Much like our customers, WPEngine.com is our window to the world, where our customers can learn about all our products, engage in our thought leadership and transact is a key strategic priority for the company. Rob and his team will play a critical role in continuing our success there.”

