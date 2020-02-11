WP Engine announced the appointment of Lisa Box as the company’s new Senior Vice President of Corporate Development.

WP Engine announced that Lisa Box’s new role. In her new role, Lisa will be responsible for expanding WP Engine’s growth strategy, market leadership and customer value through acquisitions and strategic partnerships. Box will report to Heather Brunner, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer. Lisa Box earned a CRN 2020 Channel Chief award. She is also one of the top executives who were honored for their work in driving the channel agenda and evangelizing the importance of channel partnerships. This marks the third year in a row Lisa has received the accolade.

Forging global partnerships

Lisa Box, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at WP Engine said,

“WP Engine has a reputation for being a global leader in WordPress and I’m excited to be able to apply my energy and experience to further build upon our growth and market leadership. I’m looking forward to accelerating what we’re doing around M&A and strategic partnerships to bring the best possible WordPress solutions to market in service of our customers.”

Heather Brunner, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer at WP Engine said,