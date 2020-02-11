WP Engine announced the appointment of Lisa Box as the company’s new Senior Vice President of Corporate Development.
WP Engine announced that Lisa Box’s new role. In her new role, Lisa will be responsible for expanding WP Engine’s growth strategy, market leadership and customer value through acquisitions and strategic partnerships. Box will report to Heather Brunner, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer. Lisa Box earned a CRN 2020 Channel Chief award. She is also one of the top executives who were honored for their work in driving the channel agenda and evangelizing the importance of channel partnerships. This marks the third year in a row Lisa has received the accolade.
Forging global partnerships
Lisa Box, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at WP Engine said,
“WP Engine has a reputation for being a global leader in WordPress and I’m excited to be able to apply my energy and experience to further build upon our growth and market leadership. I’m looking forward to accelerating what we’re doing around M&A and strategic partnerships to bring the best possible WordPress solutions to market in service of our customers.”
Heather Brunner, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer at WP Engine said,
Stay tuned for up-to-date Web Hosting News
“Lisa has been integral to our growth and success over the last four years and I’m looking forward to her building on that momentum. Her extensive experience forging global partnerships with industry-leading tech companies and managing extensive M&A projects will help us continue our growth around the world as well as building strong relationships with new technology partners.”
Get the Cloud7 Newsletter
Get FREE daily newsletters from Cloud7 delivering the latest news and reviews.
Leave a Reply