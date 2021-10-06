WordPress technology company, WP Engine announced the launch of Atlas Content Modeler. ACM is a free plugin to create custom post types and fields for Headless WordPress sites. WP Engine’s new solution offers seamless integration with WPGraphQL, eliminating the need for three plugins required to do the same thing.

All-in-one solution

WordPress core doesn’t offer custom content modeling, which is a critical task for organizations. Users should use multiple plugins for custom content modeling and modeling for Headless WordPress mostly involves using an extension to WPGraphQL, which is a complex and error-prone process. ACM makes the creation of custom content models in the following ways:

3 tools in 1: Create custom post types and fields in WordPress, and integrate it with WPGraphQL for headless projects in a single package. ACM standardizes a development team’s toolset in one plugin for content modeling.

Easy to use: Design matters. There’s no reason a developer tool should be poorly designed or hard to use. The plugin is intuitive enough to use right away, and WP Engine provides documentation for more advanced features.

Advanced fields, by default: ACM enables developers to go beyond simple text fields. Developers can create schemas that include Rich Text, Media, Numbers, Dates, Boolean and Relationship data fields.

Define relationships between content models: ACM comes with the ability to define relationships between content models, which adds both structure and meaning to content. With ACM, developers or content editors can also connect individual entries to each other.

Create custom taxonomies: With ACM, developers can define taxonomies that help their content producers organize their content in a flexible manner.

Easy-to-use publisher experience: ACM automatically creates edit screens that empower content producers to begin publishing structured content immediately.

Jason Cohen, Founder and Chief Technology Officer of WP Engine said,

“Creating custom content models is one of the first things you need to do in any digital transformation project, because it’s the glue between the marketers who create and manage content and the website developers who consume that content. This shouldn’t be hard to do! That’s why we developed the Atlas Content Modeler. We want to simplify and accelerate WordPress development by giving developers a beautifully designed, intuitive tool that takes care of their content modeling needs in one open source plugin.”

See more Web Hosting News