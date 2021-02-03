The WordPress technology company, WP Engine made a series of announcements about the company’s future. According to the announcement, the company is aligning itself to help companies of all sizes excel in digital by orienting sales, marketing, and customer experience into three service lines: Enterprise, Small-Medium Business, and International. These teams will be better able to deliver the company’s value with an organization to support customers’ unique needs.

Enterprise, Small-Medium Business, and International

WP Engine’s new growth model means it will be organized into three primary business lines. The company aims to better address the distinct needs of these business lines. Each unit will have its own customer experience, marketing and sales teams.

Lisa Box, Senior Vice President and General Manager, will lead the Enterprise Business Unit. Seth Halpern, Senior Vice President and General Manager, will lead the SMB Business Unit and Fabio Torlini, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, will lead the International Business Unit. Heather Brunner, Chairwoman and CEO, WP Engine, said,

“These organizational moves allow us to live our customer-inspired core value. This new go-to-market structure will help WP Engine deliver greater focus, better service and continuous innovation on our multi-product portfolio, all to unleash the full potential of the extraordinary capabilities we have built on behalf of our customers so they can succeed in their digital ambitions and win online.”

See more Web Hosting News