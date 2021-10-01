WP Engine UK earns recognition as a Best Workplace in Tech. The company was also certified as a Great Place to Work earlier this year. UK’s Best Workplaces in Tech achievement is achieved after the largest survey of workplace cultures and people practices by the global authority on workplace culture.

Strong sense of trust, fairness, pride, camaraderie, and wellbeing

To be able to compete in the UK’s Best Workplace in Tech Medium-sized company category, organizations should have 51-250 employees and excel in the Great Place to Work’s Trust Index employee survey. The ranking also affirms that:

WP Engine UK is a great workplace FOR ALL employees.

WP Engine UK employees feel a strong sense of trust, fairness, pride, camaraderie, and wellbeing because of how their workplace treats them.

WP Engine UK lives up to its company values with leaders making meaningful changes to improve how they recruit, retain and nurture their talent.

Simon Lemos, VP of Sales EMEA at WP Engine said,

“I am delighted that WP Engine UK has been recognized as a great place to work. Our team is awesome and our culture is very special. It all comes down to our people, and the team here truly embodies our core values each and every day.”

