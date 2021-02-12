WP Engine won two Stevie Awards at the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, bringing the total Stevie Awards to 12 won by the company. According to the announcement, the awards will be presented at the virtual ceremony in April. The company won a Silver Stevie Award for Customer Service Success–Technology Industries and a Silver Stevie Award for Customer Service Department of the Year–Computer Software.

6th straight year

The new awards mark the sixth straight year WP Engine has been recognized as Customer Service Department of the Year in the Computer Software category. Stevie Awards was created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide and given by American Business Awards organization. Nick Daines, Vice President of Technical Support, WP Engine, said,

“I am incredibly proud of the Support Team. They are truly customer-inspired and continue to deliver their best, day in and day out. We believe that every customer and every interaction matters, and we are committed to helping our customers achieve success.”

