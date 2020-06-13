WP Engine makes Genesis Pro available for purchase via a subscription on StudioPress which will include one year of free hosting on WP Engine’s platform, for a limited time only. The subscription also includes access to and support for Genesis and all the StudioPress-made themes, for only $360 per year. Genesis Pro allows customers to build better sites faster with WordPress. With its selection of pre-built content layouts, it makes it easier to create content and web pages.

Features and benefits:

A 60-day money-back guarantee

Access to and support for Genesis and all 35 StudioPress-created themes

One year of free hosting for one website on WP Engine with no automatic billing for hosting beyond your first free year.

Access to & support for the Genesis Pro plugin, which creates beautiful websites quickly using professionally designed and pre-optimized WordPress blocks, page sections of blocks, and entire page layouts of blocks

Provides the ability to restrict blocks, sections, and layouts to specific users so they can arm their content creators with blocks optimized to help make sure the beautiful site they build stays beautiful

Ability to use Genesis, the premium themes and the Genesis Pro plugin on as many sites as customers would like and no matter where their site is hosted.

Jason Cohen, Founder and Chief Technology Officer at WP Engine said,