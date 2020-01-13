WordPress website maintenance provider, WP SitePlan, has announced a new white-label offering that provide companies the ability to maintain WordPress sites.

WP SitePlan’s new white-label offering provides digital marketing agencies, website design firms, and web hosting companies the ability to maintain and implement changes to their client’s WordPress sites through private labeling.

Maintaining WordPress sites

WordPress websites are preferred by most entrepreneurs, marketing agencies, companies and freelancers. Professionals understand the level of accuracy and detail required in ensuring that client’s sites are up-to-date at all times. White-label WP SitePlan works behind the scenes to ensure agencies and digital marketing firms and their client sites sustain those time-consuming technical basics.

SEO code implementation, general site maintenance, theme updates, backups, reporting and more are overseen daily by the WP SitePlan team, leaving agencies to do what they do best. White label partner clients receive edits and messages from dedicated email addresses partners create for support requests. This communication system ensures that agency clients never even know WP SitePlan is doing the work.

With WP SitePlan, white-label agency partners can focus on showcasing the value of their website designs and marketing campaigns instead of getting bogged down by maintaining them. Picture the growth a business would experience without spending entire chunks of each day on these tasks. Instead of juggling a myriad of website content and page updates, agencies can focus on pitching and securing new clients while maintaining and securing existing ones.

