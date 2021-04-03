XS4All, a KPN brand announced it will stop its web hosting services. The customers need to migrate their websites to a new provider by 01 October. The customers can take advantage of the special switching offer from XS4All partner Argeweb.

A new ISP is on the stage

KPN already planned to discontinue the brand last year, it has been consolidating the services as part of its strategy to focus more on the KPN name. On the other side, a new ISP called Freedom Internet has since launched in an attempt to take over XS4All’s position in the market for premium internet services.

The company said in a statement that it was accelerating its roll-out of shared hosting services following XS4All’s announcement, in an effort to make the new services available by September. It already offers a basic hosting package for €10 per month, which it said should be sufficient for many XS4All customers.

