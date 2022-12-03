If you have just started using cPanel, you should learn about using your server resources effectively. One of the first things you should know about this is that you can run different PHP versions on a single cPanel instance for several domains. In this article, we are explaining how you can change the PHP version on cPanel.

Change the PHP version in cPanel

Step 1: Go to MultiPHP Manager

Now that you have decided to change the PHP version of your website in cPanel, first, go to the cPanel interface and click MultiPHP Manager under Software.

Step 2: Check the PHP versions of the domains

Here you can see the available domains are listed, the nice thing about cPanel is that you can use different PHP versions for your different domains. In the image below, you can see that there is one domain on our test server, and there is information about which PHP version it is working with.

Step 3: Change PHP versions

If you want to upgrade/downgrade the PHP version, select one or more of your domains and select the version you want by viewing the PHP versions installed on your system from the PHP Version field in the upper right corner and clicking the Apply button to switch.

Step 4: Mission complete

Congratulations! Your website’s PHP version is now changed to 8.0.