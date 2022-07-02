Imagine that you forgot the password of your website on the WordPress infrastructure and cannot send you an e-mail because there is a problem with the e-mail service on the server. As annoying as this situation is, you can easily change your administrator password via the database. In this article, we are going to recover our password on the cPanel control panel.

Changing WordPress password on phpMyAdmin

First of all, make sure you create a backup of your website. It is strongly recommended to get a backup before making any kinds of changes to a website. Then log in to your cPanel account at https://yourwebsite.com:2083 and click the phpMyAdmin button in the Databases area.

Here you will see the database of your website. Go to your WordPress site database and go to the wp_users table if you haven’t changed your prefix settings.

Your password is hashed in the user_pass column for security reasons. Get the hash information by creating a compatible password from the link below and find your user account in the line and replace the information in the user_pass column with the hash information you just created.

MD5 Hash Generator

Congratulations, you have changed your password. You can now log in to the WordPress interface with the new password.