If you want to create a new virtual machine on your old ESXi server but are not sure about the steps, you can check this guide. In this guild, we will guide you through creating a VM by explaining every single step.

Creating a virtual machine

This is the ESXi 7 interface. It is actually very easy to create a new virtual machine on ESXi 7. Go to the Virtual Machines area as above and click the Create / Register VM button.

Select creation type

This button will bring up an interface for creating a VM. You will have three different options. Detailed descriptions of the options are below;

Create a new virtual machine : If you do not have a pre-configured VM file and you want to create a new one, you need to select this option. We will also proceed with this step.

Deploy a virtual machine from an OVF or OVA file: If you have an OVF or OVA (pre-configured VM) file ready and want to deploy it immediately, you can choose this option.

Register an existing virtual machine: If you have a machine that does not appear in Datastore in the Virtual Machines section, you can add it manually by proceeding with this option.

Select a name and guest OS

In this step, we choose a name for our virtual machine. Then select the last option in the Compatibility field. You should also choose the operating system and version in the Guest OS family and Guest OS version fields, respectively. As you are done with your selections, click “Next”.

Select storage

In this area, it asks you where the virtual machine files will be stored. “Local-DS” seems to be suitable for our system. Choose the most suitable storage area for your system and continue by clicking “Next” again.

Customize settings

In this step, we will configure the hardware for our virtual machine. You can select the number of CPU cores, amount of RAM, amount of storage, and the other hardware in this interface. Select the suitable hardware for your needs, then proceed to the next step.

Ready to complete

This window shows us the summary of our soon-to-be-created virtual machine. Check your settings here; if you need to change them, just go back and change them. If you don’t need to change anything, press the Finish button to complete the process.

The virtual machine is ready

Congratulations! You have created a new virtual machine on ESXi 7. You can start it by selecting the VM you have created and pressing the “Power on” button above it.