Today, we will describe the installation of the popular cPanel software, one of the web hosting management tools. The installation steps are very simple, but reading the supported operating systems and minimum server requirements before starting the installation will save you time in the process. In this article, cPanel is built on top of the AlmaLinux 8 operating system. You can see other operating systems supported by cPanel below:

CentOS 6 and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 CentOS 8

CloudLinux 6

CentOS 7, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7, CloudLinux 7

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

CloudLinux 8

AlmaLinux OS 8

Click this link for an up-to-date list of supported operating systems

Also, check the links below to see the system requirements before installation:

Update your server before starting the installation steps.

After the server update process completes, run the following command on the terminal screen to start the installation.

cd /home && curl -o latest -L https://securedownloads.cpanel.net/latest && sh latest

The cPanel setup may take some time to complete. If you want to know more about the installation, check this link.

Installation completed successfully. Note the link below and restart the server.

Open the link in the browser and continue by clicking the Agree to All button on the agreement that appears.

To enter your license, you need to log in to the cPanel Store area. In the Log in to cPanel Store section, click the Login button.

If you have an account, fill in the Email address and Password fields and login. In this article, we click on the Create an Account option, as we will be operating on a trial license.

Enter a valid e-mail address and accept the agreement and press the Create Account button.

The following step asks for your confirmation for account verification. Press the Allow Access button.

After you approve, a verification code will be sent to your e-mail address, enter the verification code on the screen in front of you. Click the Verify My Email button.

Verification completed successfully. cPanel granted us a 15-day trial license. Click the Server Setup button and continue.

In this step, it asks for an e-mail address and NS (Name Server) information in order to notify when a status change or error is encountered on the server side. Fill in the information appropriately and click the Next button.

Name Server: Briefly, it is the name given to access servers when querying domains. The names we give to the servers allow them to be directed to the websites they contain. Additionally, it allows querying records such as A, AAAA, CNAME, SPF, DKIM, DMARC, SOA, and TXT by storing them via DNS.

Congratulations! You have successfully installed cPanel & WHM software.