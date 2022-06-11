IIS Web Server is an internet web service, developed by .NET developers. It responds to clients’ requests using protocols like HTTP, HTTPS, or FTP. Its features provide a comprehensive service solution for applications developed with .NET. With its modular structure, it doesn’t only support the .NET applications, but also runs PHP by creating a PHP module.

Along with Windows Server, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, and Windows 11 also support IIS Express. Let’s take a closer look at the capabilities of IIS.

IIS installation

For the IIS installation, we are using Windows Server 2022. On the Server Manager page, click on the Manager>Add Roles and Features at the top right corner.

Before starting with the first step, we will see the information phase on the Wizard. For the later installations, if you don’t want to see this page, click “Skip this page by default” and continue.

In the next step, we need to select the installation type. To install the service on our machine, we select Role-based or feature-based installation and continue.

At the Server destination menu, it will ask you to choose the server that you want to install IIS Server on. Since we have only one server, we don’t make any changes and continue.

On the next screen, we will select the rules to activate and remove. Since we want to activate the IIS service, we select the Web Server (IIS) option.

On the next screen, it says that we need to install the features that are required for the Web Server (IIS). Click on the Add Features button and continue.

Make sure that the Web Server (IIS) is activated and then continue.

In this step, it asks us if there is any feature we want to install or not. In our case, we don’t need any extra features, thus we can continue.

In this step, it informs us about the Web Server Role (IIS) and which version will be installed

Then we can activate or deactivate the features in the IIS. You can continue without installing any extra features.

The installation is almost complete. It will inform us that the system needs to be restarted. Click the Yes button.

Everything is ready. At this point, you can make your last controls before the setup and extract the configuration file. If everything is okay for you, click on the install button and start the installation process.

It is now installed successfully on the CLOUD7 server. Click Close and restart the system.

When the server is restarted, find the Internet Information Services tool and check for the services.

Type http://localhost on a browser to check if the installation is completed successfully.

What are the features of IIS?

You can find IIS management tools’ capabilities on the list below: