NGINX is an open-source HTTP Server software that has free and paid versions; named Open Source and Plus, respectively. It also offers features such as reverse proxy, IP address-based ALC, TLC 1.3 support, and gRPC Proxy. You can check the table below to see the difference between NGINX Open Source and NGINX Plus:

Features NGINX Open Source NGINX Plus Load balancer HTTP and TCP/UDP support Yes Yes Layer 7 request routing Yes Yes Session persistence Yes Yes Active health checks No Yes DNS service ‑ discovery integration No Yes Content cache Static and dynamic content caching Yes Yes Cache ‑ purging API No Yes Web server and reverse proxy Origin server for static content Yes Yes Reverse proxy: HTTP, FastCGI, memcached, SCGI, uwsgi Yes Yes HTTP/2 gateway Yes Yes gRPC proxy Yes Yes HTTP/2 server push Yes Yes Security controls HTTP Basic Authentication Yes Yes HTTP authentication subrequests Yes Yes IP address ‑ based access control lists Yes Yes Rate limiting Yes Yes Dual ‑ stack RSA/ECC SSL /TLS offload Yes Yes TLS 1.3 support Yes Yes JWT authentication No Yes OpenID Connect single sign ‑ on (SSO) No Yes NGINX App Protect (additional cost) No Yes Monitoring Export to external monitoring tools Yes Yes Built-in dashboard No Yes Extended status with 100+ additional metrics No Yes High availability (HA) Active ‑ active and active ‑ passive modes No Yes Configuration synchronization across cluster No Yes State sharing: sticky ‑ learn session persistence, rate limiting, key ‑ value stores No Yes Programmability NGINX JavaScript module Yes Yes NGINX Plus API for dynamic reconfiguration No Yes Key ‑ value store No Yes Dynamic reconfiguration without process reloads No Yes Streaming media Live streaming: RTMP, HLS, DASH Yes Yes VOD: Flash (FLV), MP4 Yes Yes Adaptive bitrate VOD: HLS, HDS No Yes MP4 bandwidth controls No Yes Third-party ecosystem Ingress controller Yes Yes OpenShift Router Yes Yes Dynamic modules repository No Yes Commercial support No Yes

NGINX Installation

First, update the packages on the server to make an up-to-date installation. To do this, enter the following command on the terminal screen.

dnf update -y && dnf upgrade -y

After the update is completed successfully, use the following command on the terminal screen and start the NGINX installation.

dnf install nginx -y

NGINX was successfully installed. Now start the NGINX service.

systemctl enable nginx systemctl start nginx

NGINX service started successfully. We need to allow HTTP and HTTPS over the firewall. To do this, enter the following commands on the terminal screen.

firewall-cmd –permanent –zone=public –add-service=http firewall-cmd –permanent –zone=public –add-service=https firewall-cmd –reload

To make sure that the installation is completed successfully, enter the IP address in the browser.