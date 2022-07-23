PRTG is a network monitor software developed by Paessler that helps us monitor hardware and applications in our network. It also gives us detailed CPU, disk usage, RAM usage, up/down status, and network traffic details of the hardware in the topology. If you want to try the Paessler PRTG software, you can download a 30-day trial version from the website. All features are available in the trial version.

What features does PRTG have?

PRTG comes with more than 10 built-in technologies such as email, push, play alarm audio files, or triggering HTTP requests.

It offers multiple user interfaces on the PRTG Desktop app, App for iOS and Android.

PRTG Network Monitor allows failover tolerant monitoring.

It can visualize your network using real-time maps with live status information.

You can monitor several networks in different locations and separated networks within your company (for example, DMZ and LAN) with PRTG Remote Probes.

You can use remote probes to monitor your LAN with the hosted version of PRTG.

It can export your historical monitoring data as PDF, HTML, XML, or CSV files and further process your monitoring data.

It can run reports on demand or schedule regular reports (daily, weekly, monthly).

Which applications does PRTG support monitoring?

PRTG can monitor almost any critical product in your IT network. The software has an extensive support list for applications, databases, hardware, performance, services, and more you can see the up-to-date version of it by following the link below:

Click here to see the PRTG’s list of supported applications

PRTG Installation

Double-click the file you downloaded from www.paessler.com. First, you’ll be met with the language selection interface. Select “English” or your choice and continue.

You need to approve the license agreement. After selecting “I accept the agreement”, click the Next button.

At this step, it asks which e-mail address to send notifications to when there is a change in PRTG services. Write your relevant e-mail address and press the Next button.

Select Express (recommended) as the installation mode. Press the Next button and continue.

Congratulations, the installation has started. In this step, you just have to wait. After the installation is complete, we will continue via the web service.

Installation completed successfully. Wait for the system to initialize itself on http://127.0.0.1/ address.

PRTG Network Monitor’s default user name and password are both “prtgadmin”

Username: prtgadmin

Password: prtgadmin

Congratulations, you have successfully installed the PRTG Network Monitor application. Let’s add a sample device with you and see how it looks on the PRTG interface.

Adding new devices to PRTG Network Monitor

PRTG installation was completed successfully. We will now add a sample device and sensor. Click Devices > Add Device from the menu.

On the page that opens, specify in which group you want to select the device and press the OK button.

Fill in the Device Name, IP Version, IP Address, Tags, and Device Icon fields shown in the screenshot below and press the OK button. You have successfully added a device to the PRTG.

Adding sensors to the devices in PRTG

We can view the added device under Windows > Clients. Press the Add Sensor button under the device.

On the next page, we can see the supported sensors for this device. Add ping sensor as ICMP protocol is active on the server.

On the screen that opens, there are detailed settings of the ping sensor. Current settings seem ok. Press the Create button and continue.

Congratulations, you have successfully added a ping sensor for your device. The sensor will activate after a few seconds. Check the sensor in the Dashboard area.

Ping glows green; fantastic! The sensor color will change in case of any problems. Do not forget to change your notification settings to be instantly informed of any issues.