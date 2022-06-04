Sometimes installing and running a specific software on Linux distributions cause headaches. Those often require many steps to proceed with; missing even one step might result in a series of issues. In this article, we are delivering a full manual for installing WordPress via Docker on Almalinux.

Step 1: Uninstall older versions of Docker

If any old version of Docker was installed on the system, you should first uninstall the old version by using the command below. Then, we will proceed with installing the new version:

sudo dnf remove docker \ docker-client \ docker-client-latest \ docker-common \ docker-latest \ docker-latest-logrotate \ docker-logrotate \ docker-engine

Step 2: Add the repository for installing Docker

To add the required repository for installing Docker, use the following command:

dnf config-manager --add-repo https://download.docker.com/linux/centos/docker-ce.repo

Step 3: Install Docker Engine

After successfully adding the repository, you can now install Docker Engine. Use the following command to install the up-to-date version of Docker Engine:

sudo dnf install docker-ce docker-ce-cli containerd.io

Step 4: Setting up Docker Compose

After installing Docker Engine, proceed into setting up Docker Compose by following the steps below, starting with the command:

sudo curl -L "https://github.com/docker/compose/releases/download/1.29.2/docker-compose-$(uname -s)-$(uname -m)" -o /usr/locel/bin/docker-compose

Configure the file permissions for Docker Compose

sudo chmod +x /usr/local/bin/docker-compose

If somehow Docker Compose fails running after the installation process, you should first check the file path. You can also create a symbolic link to /usr/bin or any other directory in your path:

sudo ln -s /usr/local/bin/docker-compose /usr/bin/docker-compose

Step 5: Install WordPress

After successfully installing Docker Engine and Docker Compose, we can now create a new folder as the first step of WordPress installation:

mkdir wordpress

Go to the folder you have just created:

cd wordpress

We need to create a new file named “docker-compose.yml” by using the following command:

touch docker-compose.yml

Now we are going to edit the docker-compose.yml file by utilizing the nano tool:

nano docker-compose.yml

If nano is not installed on your system, you can use the command below to install it:

sudo dnf install nano

Now you should edit your docker-compose.yml file to inject the code lines seen below:

version: '3.1' services: wordpress: image: wordpress restart: always ports: - 8080:80 environment: WORDPRESS_DB_HOST: db WORDPRESS_DB_USER: exampleuser WORDPRESS_DB_PASSWORD: examplepass WORDPRESS_DB_NAME: exampledb volumes: - wordpress:/var/www/html db: image: mysql:5.7 restart: always environment: MYSQL_DATABASE: exampledb MYSQL_USER: exampleuser MYSQL_PASSWORD: examplepass MYSQL_RANDOM_ROOT_PASSWORD: '1' volumes: - db:/var/lib/mysql volumes: wordpress: db:

If you need to change some lines in the .yml file, you can check the manual by following the link below:

Click here to read the manual on Docker Hub

If you have followed our steps without any fail, you should be ready to run Docker Compose by using the command below:

docker-compose up -d

Now you can begin the installation for WordPress. Enjoy!