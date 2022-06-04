Zabbix is an enterprise-focused open-source network monitoring tool that monitors the hardware and services in the network. Zabbix is written in C and PHP languages by Alexei Vladishev. Zabbix enables administrators to monitor all the IT services from a single point. It can monitor the network structure of the host, cloud, application, and service. We are explaining how to install Zabbix on AlmaLinux in this article.

To install Zabbix, you must make sure LAMP is installed on the target system. Then we will proceed with installing Zabbix itself.

Step 1: Install Apache

Use the following command to install Apache on your system:

sudo dnf install httpd

As the installation completes, use the following commands to enable and start Apache

sudo systemctl start httpd sudo systemctl enable httpd

Step 2: Install MariaDB

As the second step, let’s install MariaDB on the system. Use the following command lines to install and start MariaDB:

sudo dnf install mariadb-server mariadb sudo systemctl start maridb sudo systemctl enable maridb

Congratulations! You have installed MariaDB. We will now proceed with creating a password while configuring the security options. Use the following command, then follow the other steps:

sudo mysql_secure_installation

Enter current password for root (enter for none): Enter

Set root password? [Y/n]: Y

Remove anonymous users? [Y/n]: Y

Disallow root login remotely [Y/n]: Y

Remove the test database and access to it? [Y/n]: Y

Reload privilege tables now? [Y/n]: Y

You have now Apache and MariaDB installed on your system. Let’s continue with installing PHP.

Step 3: Install PHP

First, let’s check the PHP versions that AlmaLinux provides:

sudo dnf module list php

Currently, AlmaLinux supports PHP 8.0 on its 9th version. Install the latest PHP version by using the following commands:

sudo dnf module install php:8.0 sudo systemctl start php-fpm sudo systemctl enable php-fpm

Step 4: Disable SELinux

We strongly recommend disabling the SELinux security module to run Zabbix services without any hassle. First, you need to open the SELinux configuration file by nano:

sudo nano /etc/selinux/config

Now find the code line which can be seen below:

SELINUX=enforcing

Then change “enforcing” into “disabled”; go on with saving and exiting:

SELINUX=disabled

Now use the following command line before restarting the system:

sudo setenforce 0

Restart the system. Now we are ready to install Zabbix.

Step 5: Install Zabbix

First, you need to Zabbix repository by using the following command:

rpm -Uvh https://repo.zabbix.com/zabbix/6.0/rhel/8/x86_64/zabbix-release-6.0-1.el8.noarch.rpm

Now, install the Zabbix server, frontend, and agent with the command below:

dnf install zabbix-server-mysql zabbix-web-mysql zabbix-apache-conf zabbix-sql-scripts zabbix-agent

Let’s create the initial database on the database host we are running:

mysql -u root -p

After typing the root password, continue with the following commands:

MariaDB> create database zabbix character set utf8 collate utf8_bin; MariaDB > create user [email protected] identified by 'password'; MariaDB > grant all privileges on zabbix.* to [email protected]; MariaDB > quit;

Now, import the initial schema and data on the Zabbix server:

zcat /usr/share/doc/zabbix-sql-scripts/mysql/server.sql.gz | mysql -uzabbix -p zabbix

Proceed with configuring the database for the Zabbix server:

sudo nano /etc/zabbix/zabbix_server.conf

Edit the DBPassword=password line with your password; then save and exit:

DBPassword=password

As the final step, let’s start the Zabbix server and agent processes and make sure they start at the AlmaLinux boot as well:

systemctl restart zabbix-server zabbix-agent httpd php-fpm systemctl enable zabbix-server zabbix-agent httpd php-fpm

Congratulations! Your Zabbix installation on AlmaLinux is complete. You can now go to the Zabbix interface by using the address below on your browser: