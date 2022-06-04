Zabbix is an enterprise-focused open-source network monitoring tool that monitors the hardware and services in the network. Zabbix is written in C and PHP languages by Alexei Vladishev. Zabbix enables administrators to monitor all the IT services from a single point. It can monitor the network structure of the host, cloud, application, and service. We are explaining how to install Zabbix on AlmaLinux in this article.
To install Zabbix, you must make sure LAMP is installed on the target system. Then we will proceed with installing Zabbix itself.
Step 1: Install Apache
Use the following command to install Apache on your system:
sudo dnf install httpd
As the installation completes, use the following commands to enable and start Apache
sudo systemctl start httpd
sudo systemctl enable httpd
Step 2: Install MariaDB
As the second step, let’s install MariaDB on the system. Use the following command lines to install and start MariaDB:
sudo dnf install mariadb-server mariadb
sudo systemctl start maridb
sudo systemctl enable maridb
Congratulations! You have installed MariaDB. We will now proceed with creating a password while configuring the security options. Use the following command, then follow the other steps:
sudo mysql_secure_installation
- Enter current password for root (enter for none): Enter
- Set root password? [Y/n]: Y
- Remove anonymous users? [Y/n]: Y
- Disallow root login remotely [Y/n]: Y
- Remove the test database and access to it? [Y/n]: Y
- Reload privilege tables now? [Y/n]: Y
You have now Apache and MariaDB installed on your system. Let’s continue with installing PHP.
Step 3: Install PHP
First, let’s check the PHP versions that AlmaLinux provides:
sudo dnf module list php
Currently, AlmaLinux supports PHP 8.0 on its 9th version. Install the latest PHP version by using the following commands:
sudo dnf module install php:8.0
sudo systemctl start php-fpm
sudo systemctl enable php-fpm
Step 4: Disable SELinux
We strongly recommend disabling the SELinux security module to run Zabbix services without any hassle. First, you need to open the SELinux configuration file by nano:
sudo nano /etc/selinux/config
Now find the code line which can be seen below:
SELINUX=enforcing
Then change “enforcing” into “disabled”; go on with saving and exiting:
SELINUX=disabled
Now use the following command line before restarting the system:
sudo setenforce 0
Restart the system. Now we are ready to install Zabbix.
Step 5: Install Zabbix
First, you need to Zabbix repository by using the following command:
rpm -Uvh https://repo.zabbix.com/zabbix/6.0/rhel/8/x86_64/zabbix-release-6.0-1.el8.noarch.rpm
Now, install the Zabbix server, frontend, and agent with the command below:
dnf install zabbix-server-mysql zabbix-web-mysql zabbix-apache-conf zabbix-sql-scripts zabbix-agent
Let’s create the initial database on the database host we are running:
mysql -u root -p
After typing the root password, continue with the following commands:
MariaDB> create database zabbix character set utf8 collate utf8_bin;
MariaDB > create user [email protected] identified by 'password';
MariaDB > grant all privileges on zabbix.* to [email protected];
MariaDB > quit;
Now, import the initial schema and data on the Zabbix server:
zcat /usr/share/doc/zabbix-sql-scripts/mysql/server.sql.gz | mysql -uzabbix -p zabbix
Proceed with configuring the database for the Zabbix server:
sudo nano /etc/zabbix/zabbix_server.conf
Edit the DBPassword=password line with your password; then save and exit:
DBPassword=password
As the final step, let’s start the Zabbix server and agent processes and make sure they start at the AlmaLinux boot as well:
systemctl restart zabbix-server zabbix-agent httpd php-fpm
systemctl enable zabbix-server zabbix-agent httpd php-fpm
Congratulations! Your Zabbix installation on AlmaLinux is complete. You can now go to the Zabbix interface by using the address below on your browser:
http://localhost/zabbix/