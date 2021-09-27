To kill a running process, you must find out the process id or process name on Linux console (Terminal). As an example we will find and kill the mysql service.

How to view running processes on Linux terminal?

“top” interface

The top command is used for real-time monitoring of running processes on Unix and Linux operating systems.

Usage:

or you can use it with the grep command to search for a specific process.

[email protected]:~$ top | grep mysql

Output:

“ps” command

The “ps” command lists the processes currently running in the operating system. If you want the running processes to be displayed in real time, you can use the top command. The ps command can take with it three commonly used parameters a, u, and x. This command shows all running processes and process owners in the system and terminals.

Usage:

or you can use it with the grep command to search for a specific process.

[email protected]:~$ ps aux | grep mysql

Output:



“pgrep” command

“pgrep” is a command firstly written for the Solaris 7 operating system. It was later refactored for Unix and different BSDs. It prints the ID of the named processes.

Usage:

Output:



“pidof” command

Pidof is an application that returns the IDs of running processes like pgrep.

Usage:

Sample:

Output:



We have obtained the ID (1111) and process name (mysql, mysqld) of the Mysql service, now let’s see how to kill/terminate this process.

Killing processes on Linux terminal

On Linux, you can kill a process using the killall, pkill, kill, kill -9, xkill and top commands. Let’s see how to kill a process using these commands in Linux terminal.

Using “kill” command

“kill” is a command to stop processes running on Unix and Linux by signaling them.

Usage:

Sample:

Using “killall” command

killall is a command to kill the processes named.

Usage:

Sample:

Using “pkill” command

“pkill” is a command that was also developed for the Solaris 7 operating system and is used to kill running processes by sending signals such as kill and killall commands.

Usage:

Example:

Using “kill -9” command

Unlike the kill command, the kill -9 command is often used to definitively kill unresponsive processes. The kill command signals gracefully, while the kill -9 command is more vulgar at killing processes. Alternatively, it can be run with the -SIGKILL parameter instead of -9.

Usage:

or

Sample:

or

Using “xkill” command

xkill is often used to force-kill GUI applications. It is quite useful in killing some unresponsive applications that cause the system to work abnormally.

Usage:

Sample:

Using “top” interface

You can kill running processes using the “Top” interface. Press the “k” key while running the “top” interface, enter the process ID and press “enter”.

Usage:

Sample: