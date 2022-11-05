Using multiple monitors for work can be a huge productivity boost, especially for some professionals, for example, developers. Or maybe you don’t have enough space on your desk for two horizontally placed monitors. While the majority of users prefer using both monitors in landscape mode, which means the monitors are placed horizontally, some users change the orientation of their second monitor to vertical mode. You can either change orientation settings from your operating system’s settings or your GPU’s driver software. Let’s take a look at the methods to rotate your monitor.
How to rotate the screen on Windows 10 settings
- Step 1: Right-click on the desktop and select Display settings
- Step 2: Select the monitor that you want to rotate.
- Step 3: Select Portrait from the Display orientation menu.
- Step 4: Click Apply or OK
- Step 5: Click the “Keep changes” button when the “Keep these display settings?” window appears.
How to rotate the screen on Windows 11 settings
- Step 1: Rights click on the desktop and select Display settings.
- Step 2: Under the System section, click Display.
- Step 3: Scroll down and find the Scale and Layout section.
- Step 4: Change the Orientation option to Portrait
How to rotate the screen on Nvidia Control Panel
- Step 1: Right-click on the desktop and select Nvidia Control Panel.
- Step 2: Under the Display section, click Rotate display.
- Step 3: Select the Portrait from the orientation options.
- Step 4: Confirm your selection.
How to rotate the screen on Intel Graphics Command Center
- Step 1: From the Windows Start Menu, find Intel Graphics Command Center and open the application.
- Step 2: Click the Display from the menu on the left.
- Step 3: Under the Rotation menu, select Portrait.
- Step 4: Click Keep the changes.
How to rotate the screen on AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition
- Step 1: From the Windows Start Menu, find AMD Software and open the application.
- Step 2: Click the Display tab.
- Step 3: Click the Arrange displays button, which will direct you to your operating system’s setting menu. You can follow the steps above for Windows 10 or Windows 11 from there.