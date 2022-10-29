Google’s popular operating system, Chrome is by far the most popular web browser for a long time and any average internet user spends multiple hours browsing the internet with this browser. Of course, every once in a while, we stumble upon some web pages that we want to share with somebody else. While most people are taking screenshots to share with friends or on social media accounts, these screenshots can also help you with some unexpected situations during work.

If you are using the Windows’ screenshot tool, or even worse, your mobile device to take a picture of your monitor, we can easily say that you are doing it wrong. Chrome’s own screenshot feature and many other popular plugins allow users to take any screenshot, including full-page screenshots, edit them to pinpoint or hide any information by blurring and then upload them to a website or application, which allows them to share the screenshot easily.

Taking a screenshot in Chrome without an extension

Since most Chrome users are using extensions to take screenshots, most of them are unaware of Chrome’s own screenshot feature, hidden in the Developer Tools. If you don’t want to install any extensions for any reason, Chrome’s feature can be very useful.

Even though it may seem a little bit confusing the find the native screenshot tool, it is very easy to use. To take a screenshot with Chrome’s native screenshot tool, you can follow the following steps.

Step 1: Open developer tools

First, you need to open Developer Tools. You can click the three dots in the upper right corner of Chrome, then select More Tools and finally click Developers Tools to do that. Or you can use CTRL+Shift+I for Windows or Command+Option+I for macOS shortcuts. Or you can simply right-click anywhere on a website and click Inspect.

Step 2: Open the command menu

Then you should open the command menu. To do that, you can either use the CTRL+Shift+P shortcut for Windows or Command+Shift+P shortcut for macOS. You can also click three dots within the upper right corner of Developer Tools and click Run Command.

Step 3: Type “Screenshot”

Once the Command menu is opened, you can type “Screenshot” to see the four different options.

Capture area screenshot : This option allows you to draw a box and takes a screenshot of it.

Capture full size screenshot : It takes a screenshot of the entire webpage, including the parts that don’t currently fit your monitor.

Capturer node screenshot : This allows you to take a screenshot of an HTML/DOM element you have chosen.

Capture screenshot: It takes the screenshot exactly how you currently see the webpage.

Then you can save the image file to your computer.

Taking a screenshot in Chrome by using extensions

Although Chrome’s native tool provides all the basic features to take screenshots, Chrome screenshot extensions offer much more. The most popular extensions allow users to edit the screenshot they took, upload them to cloud storage, share links easily, post screenshots to different applications, and even record videos with the microphone and webcam.

Here are some of the most popular screenshot extensions you can use with Chrome.

Awesome Screenshot

Awesome Screenshot is one of the most popular screenshot extensions in Chrome with more than 3 million users. Beyond basic screenshot features, it allows users to simply resize, crop, blur, and draw on the screenshot before sharing. The extension is capable of saving the screenshot in PNG, JPG, and PDF format. It provides online storage to store the screenshots you have taken and also share them easily with other applications, like Jira, Slack, Trello, etc.

Awesome Screenshot also offers video recording, with a webcam and microphone support. Users can easily record their desktop, browser tab, or camera in 720p, 1080p, and 4K resolutions. Videos can be saved on your PC or online storage in WebM and MP4 formats.

Awesome Screenshot on Chrome Web Store

Awesome Screenshot official website

Nimbus Screenshot & Screen Video Recorder

Nimbus Capture, which has more than 1 million users, is a part of Nimbus Platform, a productivity suite. It allows users to take screenshots in PDF, JPG, and PNG format and save them on their PCs or on Nimbus Note. It offers basic editing tools to draw or add text on screenshots.

Similar to other popular extensions, Nimbus also offers a video recording feature, allowing users to record their screen or their webcam, and save it in a GIF or MP4 format. However, some video editing features are only available in paid plans.

Nimbus Screenshot & Screen Video Recorder on Chrome Web Store

Nimbus Screenshot & Screen Video Recorder official website

Fireshot

Fireshot is a relatively lightweight but still popular Chrome screenshot extension. The extension features all the options that the native Chrome screenshot tool offers. Users can also crop, resize, add text and arrow annotations, blur areas and apply other effects. It supports PDF, PNG, GIF, JPEG, and BMP formats.

Users can save screenshots to a disk or copy them to the clipboard. Its pro version enables users to send screenshots to OneNote. One unique feature of Fireshot is capturing all tabs in one click and save to a single PDF.

Fireshot on Chrome Web Store

Fireshot official website