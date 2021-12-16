Log4j is a widely used software library for logging security and performance information. Security experts discovered a Zero-day vulnerability in the popular library, affecting many enterprise IT systems. Several vendors have released different tools, but a second vulnerability is discovered after a short time. The Apache Software Foundation has pushed out a new fix after that. If your system has any Java application using a version of Log4j before 2.14.1, you should act very quickly. You can scan your system to check the Log4j vulnerability with Apache Log4j CVE-2021-44228 Scanner or Huntress Labs log4shell tester quickly.

Apache Log4j CVE-2021-44228 Scanner

Scanning your system to check for the Apache Log4j vulnerability is very easy. All you have to do is executing the open-source tool: Apache Log4j CVE-2021-44228 developed by Adil Soybali, a security researcher.

Features

Scanning according to the URL list you provide.

Scanning by finding the subdomains of the provided domain name.

Adding the source domain as a prefix to determine from which source the incoming DNS queries are coming.

Requirements

Installation

git clone https://github.com/adilsoybali/Log4j-RCE-Scanner.git cd Log4j-RCE-Scanner chmod +x log4j-rce-scanner.sh

Usage

./log4j-rce-scanner.sh -h

This will display help for the tool. Here are all the switches it supports.

-h, --help - Display help -l, --url-list - List of domain/subdomain/ip to be used for scanning. -d, --domain - The domain name to which all subdomains and itself will be checked. -b, --burpcollabid - Burp collabrator client id address or interactsh domain address. Example uses: ./log4j-rce-scanner.sh -l httpxsubdomains.txt -b yrt45r4sjyoj19617jem5briio3cs.burpcollaborator.net ./log4j-rce-scanner.sh -d adilsoybali.com -b yrt45r4sjyoj19617jem5briio3cs.burpcollaborator.net

If the domain is vulnerable, DNS callbacks with the vulnerable domain name is sent to the burp collaborator or interactsh address you provided.

Official GitHub Repository

Huntress Labs log4shell tester

https://log4shell.huntress.com

This tester provides a payload with a unique identifier and accepts LDAP connections from vulnerable apps and displays the IP address receiving connections. The sample code mentioned bottom can also be used to test this out.

You simply copy and paste the generated JNDI syntax (the code block ${jndi[:]ldap[:]//.... presented below) into anything (application input boxes, frontend site form fields, logins such as username inputs, or if you are a bit more technical, even User-Agent or X-Forwarded-For or other customizable HTTP headers).

Sample Code:

${jndi:ldap://log4shell.huntress.com:1389/...}

Related News