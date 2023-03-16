Elya McCleave, the founder and CEO of Innovorg is answering our questions about the company. Innovorg is an employee training platform that aims to improve the workforces of companies. It does not only simply trains employees in some specific industries; Innovorg also focuses on optimizing the total workforce by building connections between roles, skills, products & services.

Can you tell us about your background and how you came to found Innovorg?

I was born and raised in Uzbekistan, and my parents were both engineers who encouraged me to pursue my goals. I obtained a degree in civil engineering but then shifted my focus to tech, which has always been a passion of mine. I emigrated to Canada and secured a position as a first-line engineer, where I became focused on customer experience and IT service management. I spent over 17 years in the cloud & data center sectors, but my passion for people development and growth led me to found Innovorg, a SaaS company dedicated to helping companies to align their people with the business. Innovorg has been refined over the years from listening to customers, employees, product managers, and executives, and I’m proud to be at the helm of such an ambitious and ground-breaking workforce optimization solution.

How does Innovorg help organizations identify skills and certification gaps in their workforce? Which industries does Innovorg focus on?

Innovorg is designed to help organizations to align their workforce with the business. Our solution provides real-time data and insights on employee skill gaps, competencies, and certifications, content consumption, and powers up data-driven informed decisions on hiring, succession planning, training, and upskilling. Innovorg focuses on the IT, cloud, and data center sectors. But we can see ourselves moving into finance, healthcare, and other industries as time progresses. Our goal is to help companies across a variety of industries around the world to optimize their employee success.

What types of training content does Innovorg offer, and how is it customized to the needs of each organization?

Innovorg offers a variety of training content, including e-learning courses, videos, books, articles, accompanied by quizzes, and assessments, which can be customized to the specific needs of each organization. We work closely with our clients to understand their business goals and employee training needs. The platform powers up on-going skills gap assessments and delivers customized training programs at the individual level tailored to the unique requirements of each staff member. We are a content aggregator, and carefully select the content providers that design engaging and interactive material. We also provide detailed analytics and reporting on employee progress around learning consumption and individual improvement plans.

How does Innovorg measure and evaluate the skills of an employee?

Innovorg uses a variety of tools and techniques to measure and evaluate the skills of an employee. Our platform includes various assessments, quizzes, and simulations that come with some of the learning content that allows employees to demonstrate their knowledge and proficiency in specific areas. We also collect data on employee performance through what we call “Job Scorecards”, such as goals set and results achieved on-the-job experience, and feedback from managers and colleagues. This data is then analyzed to produce individual development plans. Our goal is to provide companies with a holistic, comprehensive, and data-driven view of their workforce’s skills, competencies certifications and outcomes delivered.

Our mission is to enable real-time workforce planning and optimization. The upskilling and cross-skilling is fully powered up by Innovorg based on the data. We are also looking to release the Hiring and Succession Planning products to cover the full spectrum of workforce planning needs.

How does Innovorg build connections between roles, skills, products, and outcomes within an organization, and what benefits does this provide to organizations?

Innovorg builds connections between roles, skills, products, and outcomes within an organization by using proprietary master databases, data analytics, and machine learning algorithms. Our platform analyzes data from multiple sources, including organizational structure, roles and responsibilities, skills and certifications, product & services catalogs, and business outcomes, to identify correlations and patterns that can help companies optimize their workforce and drive business success.

For example, our platform can identify which skills are most critical for specific roles within an organization at the specific time and then facilitate targeted training to help employees acquire those skills. We can also identify if there are no employees that can grow the right skillset fast enough and recommend hiring. Furthermore, we can analyze for example support data and customer feedback to identify which skills are most important for delivering high-quality customer experiences and what skills drive support inflow, and then deliver the right training to the right people within the platform. The training we aggregate, and curate covers not only external content providers but your internal processes and procedures as well (internal wiki, Confluence, and internal LMS being used as content sources).

How does Innovorg use data and analytics to help organizations optimize their workflows and processes?

Since Innovorg collects and analyzes data from multiple sources we can see the areas of greatest employee struggle and recommend workflows and processes optimization. There is a dedicated analyst assigned to each customer account, and we hold monthly business reviews to calibrate our findings.

For example, our platform can identify inefficiencies in an organization’s roles and responsibilities. We can identify “shadow organizations” and make suggestions for improvements. We can identify when the expectations for a single role are too high or too low. Based on this analysis, Innovorg can make recommendations for process improvements, such as the automation of repetitive tasks or restructuring of the organization.

In addition, our platform can help companies to identify skills gaps in their workforce that may be contributing to inefficiencies or process bottlenecks. By analyzing data on employee skills and competencies, Innovorg drives targeted training and development plans that can help employees acquire the skills they need to optimize their workflows and processes.

What are some of the biggest challenges that organizations face when it comes to skills development, and how does Innovorg help address these challenges?

There are several challenges that organizations face when it comes to skills development, including identifying skills gaps continually, providing effective training and development programs that are tailored to each individual staff member, and measuring the effectiveness of those programs.

Innovorg helps address these challenges by providing a comprehensive platform for skills development that includes assessments, personalized training programs, and analytics to measure progress and success. Our platform allows organizations to identify skills gaps and provide targeted training programs to help employees acquire the skills they need to succeed. Our training content is customized to the needs of each organization, ensuring that employees receive the most relevant and effective training.

In addition, our platform provides analytics and reporting to help organizations measure the effectiveness of their training programs and track progress over time. This allows organizations to make data-driven decisions about their skills development programs, and to continuously improve and refine those programs based on feedback and results.

How does Innovorg ensure that the training content stays up-to-date and relevant to the changing needs of organizations and industries?

Innovorg constantly monitors industry trends and keeps up to date with the latest developments in the industries we serve. As a result, we carefully curate our content providers, this ensures that the training content remains current and relevant to the needs of organizations and industries. Additionally, Innovorg regularly reviews and updates its training content based on feedback from customers, industry partners, and subject matter experts. The company also uses data and analytics to track the consumption of its training content and to identify areas where improvements can be made. By staying on top of industry trends and continuously improving its training content, Innovorg helps ensure that organizations have access to the most up-to-date and relevant skills development resources.

Can you share any success stories or case studies of organizations that have used Innovorg’s services to improve their skills development and optimize their workflows?

Certainly! Innovorg has helped many organizations improve their skills development and optimize their workflows. One example is a leading Service provider firm that was struggling to keep up with the pace of change in its industry and the growing expectations of its customers. The company was experiencing high turnover rates among its Technical Support team, and it was finding it difficult to identify and develop the skills needed to stay competitive. They were taking over six months to hire at the T3 level as they were looking for the “unicorns”, rather than setting expectations that can be met by the existing staff and growing the talent from within.

Innovorg worked with the company to identify the skills gap, re-balance the roles, and develop a customized training program and individual development plans with a focus on the most crucial skills. The training program included a mix of online courses, videos, books, and workshops, all designed to help employees to be successful in their roles and secure that talent.

Through the training program, the company was able to improve employee retention rates and reduce the time it took to hire and onboard new employees. Several existing employees were promoted to hire tiers of Support. The company also saw a significant increase in employee satisfaction, with employees reporting higher levels of engagement.

As a result of these efforts, the customer experience was fully optimized, with resolution time reduced and customer satisfaction reaching over 98%.

What are your plans for the future of Innovorg, and how do you see the platform evolving over time?

My team and I work tirelessly to continue expanding our platform’s capabilities to help even more businesses optimize employee and in return customer success. We plan to focus on further developing our analytics and AI capabilities to provide even more personalized recommendations and insights for each organization. We also plan to expand our offerings to include more interactive and engaging training content, including gamification and virtual reality. Additionally, we plan to continue growing our partnerships with industry experts and thought leaders to ensure that our platform remains up-to-date and relevant to the changing needs of organizations and industries.

Overall, our goal is to be a leading provider of skills development and workforce optimization solutions for businesses around the world. We believe that Innovorg’s AI-powered platform will revolutionize the way organizations approach skills development, talent acquisition, and workforce planning, ultimately enabling them to achieve their growth goals faster and more efficiently than ever before.